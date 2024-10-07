© 2024 WSHU
Safety concerns stop Northampton officials from enacting a 'no trespass' order on tent encampment

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published October 7, 2024 at 4:04 PM EDT
1 of 3  — 20241007_114823.jpg
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
2 of 3  — 20241007_114616.jpg
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
3 of 3  — imagejpeg_0.jpg
Alan Wolf / City of Northampton, Massachusetts

The no trespass order issued by the city of Northampton Monday morning wasn't enforced, said Alan Wolfe, chief of staff for Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra.

It wasn't "safe" Wolf said because, by his calculation, 60 to 100 protestors showed up in support of the people living on a parcel of city owned land being used for development.

The group was told last week that today, Oct. 7, people would have to leave the site, according to the online media outlet The Shoestring.

A couple of hours after city officials and protestors left the location, at least seven tents remained set up with pairs of sneakers at the entrances to some. Bicycles and personal belongings were outside the tents.

It wasn't clear anyone was at the site; no one came out after several requests for an interview.

Signs near the tents say "Camping is Not Permitted." They direct people to call the city's Division of Community Care for "housing and other resource support."

But it's the lack of affordable housing or available shelters that brought people here, according to The Shoestring.

As to what the Northampton officials will do next, Wolf declined to say. Mayor Sciarra did not returned requests for an interview in time for publication, nor did organizers of the protest.

Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
