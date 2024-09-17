Companies to hold 'practice boarding' event at Bradley airport for passengers with autism

For some people with autism, traveling on a plane can be difficult. The process of going through a busy airport and then flying can be stressful and overstimulating.

This week, a Connecticut-based organization is looking to make that process a little easier for children with autism and their parents.

On Wednesday, the company Autism Double-Checked and Breeze Airways are holding a practice boarding event at Bradley International Airport. Those attending will get to practice the entire airport experience — except for flying.

Alan Day, the CEO of Autism Double-Checked, said it's the third time they've held the event.

“Some people with autism can have real difficulties with new situations,” Day said. “So here’s a chance for them to come along once, twice, three times — as many times as it takes — and become familiar with the situation, so that when they actually have to fly, they’re able to do it with a greater degree of comfort.”

Day said that the travel industry is largely unprepared for passengers with autism. His aim is to make traveling more accessible for them.

Autism Double-Checked offers online trainings for staff, for example, and “flier’s guides” for passengers.