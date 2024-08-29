Damage from Debby shows early estimates in Steuben County at $35.5 million

Steuben County is still cleaning up after the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby ravaged several towns and villages earlier this month. The costs are growing and could reach levels similar to when Tropical Storm Fred hit in 2021 and destroyed many of the same areas.

On Monday, Tim Marshall, director of public safety for Steuben County, gave an update to the county legislature on the damage from Debby that occurred on Aug. 9 and devastated several parts of the county.

Debby weakened from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm, and then to a tropical depression as it moved up the east coast from Florida. A tropical depression differs from a tropical storm when there are thunderstorms with circular winds at maximum speeds up to 38 miles per hour, according to NASA.

When Debby came through Steuben County, the emergency 911 call center answered 620 calls with 165 calls in just one hour between noon and 1 p.m. that day. Yates County assisted with the overflow of emergency calls for Steuben County.

“We're not done with this,” said Marshall. “This flood again surpassed, I believe the damages will surpass Tropical Storm Fred three years ago. Currently, right now, our estimates for preliminary damage assessment is about $35.5 million in Steuben County, and that's preliminary. That's not even reaching out to all the towns.”

Marshall said damage costs from Fred were $49 million. In order to qualify for federal disaster relief funding, the county’s damages must be at least $37.5 million. According to Marshall, he expects damages from Debby to reach close to $50 million.

The state is offering grants of up to $50,000 from the New York Homes and Community Renewal agency to assist and bridge the gap between any federal funding that may be available for health and safety repairs due to the storm. Three years ago, there were no other funding assistance opportunities for homeowners when Tropical Storm Fred flooded parts of Steuben County.

The most affected areas in the county include: Canisteo, Jasper, Woodhull, Greenwood, Troupsburg, Bath and Prattsburgh. The same areas experienced severe flood damage from Fred. Addison and Tuscarora were included in the damage in 2021, as well.

“My fire service aide, Ed Fitzpatrick, has been over in Canisteo for the last two weeks, working very closely with them, doing damage assessments with the teams that have been out there, and trying to make sure that we reach out and touch everybody that needs help,” said Marshall. “So, those teams will probably be wrapping up this week.”

Volunteer organizations such as the Southern Baptists Committee on Relief, the Mennonite Disaster Services and students from Alfred State College Educational Opportunity Program working with Habitat for Humanity are assisting and have helped 87 residents to date. Marshall said at least 12 homes are condemned.

United Way of the Southern Tier, Catholic Charities Steuben/Livingston, Arbor Housing and Development, and ProAction of Steuben and Yates Inc. are working together with the county.

Anyone in need of assistance should dial 211 and a caseworker will be assigned to connect them with programs and agencies for relief opportunities.