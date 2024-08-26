Prosecutors release new details in 2020 Rochester unsolved murder

Investigators say they now believe a 19-year old Rochester man found shot and killed four years ago was the victim of a home invasion and robbery, and are asking for the public’s assistance.

Michael Mowry III was found inside his apartment in the early hours of Aug. 30, 2020 after his roommates called 911. According to newly released information by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, a vehicle used by four masked individuals to flee the scene has been identified, and the men allegedly responsible for the killing have ties to the greater Haverhill, Massachusetts area.

Authorities didn’t provide details about the vehicle, or how they acquired new information about the case, but are urging anyone with tips to contact the Rochester CrimeLine at 603-335-6500, or by texting 274637 with ‘Text4cash’ in the body of the text. A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

Investigators say Mowry’s roommates at the time have been cooperating throughout the investigation, and aren’t considered suspects.

In a press release, Aimee Lussier, Mowry’s mother, spoke of the toll the killing has left on her family.

“The agony of his murder has been unbearable, made even harder because we don’t know who did this or why,” she said.