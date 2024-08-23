Incidents in Portsmouth, Berlin prompt action from NH Civil Rights Unit

State prosecutors are bringing additional civil complaints against a 31-year old man accused of smashing historic lanterns at Temple Israel in Portsmouth. Meanwhile, they’ve also settled a separate civil rights case with a 22-year-old Berlin man who repeatedly stole LGBTQ+ pride flags from a home in that community.

In Portsmouth, Kevin O'Leary was allegedly captured on video in April smashing lanterns at Temple Israel, which were decorated with a Star of David and date back to 1921. O'Leary has since been indicted on criminal mischief charges and an enhanced hate crimes penalty.

This week, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit announced two additional civil charges against O’Leary in connection with that incident. Each violation of the Civil Rights Act carries a maximum penalty of $5,000.

Last February, the same Portsmouth temple was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas as part of a broader spree that rattled religious leaders and, ultimately, led to an outpouring of community support. State prosecutors eventually brought civil rights penalties against then-17-year-old Loren Faulkner in connection with the incidents. Earlier this year, Faulkner agreed to pay fines and do community service as part of a consent decree with state officials.

Elsewhere, state prosecutors also recently settled a civil rights case with a Berlin man who admitted he repeatedly stole LGBTQ+ pride flags from a local residence. Under the terms of that settlement, Hayden Anderson agreed to pay $5,000 in civil fines and must remain at least 350 feet from the property that he targeted.

Reported incidents of hate and bias have been climbing in recent years across New Hampshire. The state’s Civil Rights Unit said it received a record number of complaints in 2023. Both state and federal authorities have brought on additional resources in an attempt to crack down on acts of hate.