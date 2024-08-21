WSHU's Kate Remington says goodbye

The time has come for us to say goodbye to Kate Remington and thank her for all the years of carefully selected and warmly presented music. She and her husband, Dick Roberts, have chosen to retire in Oregon, close to their son Sam. We are deeply grateful for Kate’s contributions to our daily lives (and serenity!) and wish her lots of happiness, good health, and beautiful Pacific Northwest landscapes. Kate’s last show will be Friday, August 30.

Morning Edition host Tom Kuser spoke with Kate via Zoom about her time at WSHU, her podcast Music Respawn, Formula 1 racing, her horse Tonka, and what’s next for her on the West Coast.

Kate's horse, Tonka, made the move out to Oregon.

Kate's favorite Music Respawn episodes:

– Michael Torke Green