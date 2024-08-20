Hochul signs legislation allowing direct-to-consumer shipping from NY spirits and hard cider makers

Mark Chamberlin / CITY Magazine/file photo Gov. Kathy Hochul this week signed legislation that allows craft manufacturers of spirits, hard cider and mead to ship directly to consumers.



Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that allows craft manufacturers of spirits, hard cider and mead to ship directly to consumers.

They had been allowed to do that temporarily during the pandemic but have not had that ability in the last few years.

Hochul said in a statement that “New York’s craft manufacturers create distinctive, world-class products that deserve a broader audience,” and she said this legislation “levels the playing field, allowing these small producers to reach new markets and foster economic growth across the state.”

Scott Ramsey is the Executive Director of the New York Cider Association, which represents the makers of hard cider.

He praised this legislation, which he told WXXI News helps not only his members, but the state’s agricultural economy overall.

“So we're talking about apple growers and apple farmers across the state who are producing New York cider…we're a leader in the industry, said Ramsey, “and so this allows us to expand the already 1.7 billion (dollar) total economic impact we have to the state into something that's even more meaningful and more impactful, not only to the state, but to their local communities.”

A statement from the president of the New York Distiller’s Guild, Brian Facquet said the passage of this legislation will help distillers grow their business outside of their current geographic areas, as well as “strengthen our New York state brands, and boost our agricultural manufacturing businesses.”

The New York Farm Bureau’s president, David Fisher, called the change “a lifeline for many struggling distilleries and cideries throughout the state.”

The statement from Gov. Hochul’s office said that the legislation provides parity for New York’s spirits and cider producers, “who have long advocated for the same privileges that wine manufacturers have enjoyed for nearly two decades.”

And the governor said the legislation provides safeguards against underage access to alcohol and ensures proper tax collection.