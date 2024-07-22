Democrats running for NH governor rely on different resumes, styles

It’s been a decade since a Democrat was elected governor in New Hampshire. In less than two months, Democratic voters will head to the polls to select a nominee who hopes to break that drought. The party’s primary ballot includes two candidates who share similar policy positions and point to their political resumes as proof of their ability to lead, while a third candidate is touting his outsider record.

The candidate who began this campaign with the longest political resume is Joyce Craig, who served on the Manchester school board and board of aldermen, before winning three terms as mayor, making her the first woman to hold the seat. For years, that positioned Craig as a potential candidate for the governor’s office, and something she frames on the campaign trail as a strength.

“The work that I have done has made a positive impact – not only of residents in Manchester, but throughout our state,” Craig told reporters after formally filing her candidacy. “And as the mayor of Manchester, I have first hand experience of the challenges that our hard working families are facing throughout our state.”

That theme — that she’s an executive ready to lead — is also making its way into her ads.

But leading the state’s biggest city is something of a mixed political bag for the 57-year old Craig. Voters replaced her with a Republican last year, and the Queen City’s downtown is largely perceived as struggling with homelessness and the opioid crisis.

At a recent Democratic Party phone banking event on behalf of President Biden, though, Dottie Fannon, a Manchester resident, gave Craig high marks for her time leading the city.

“I know she did a good job as mayor of Manchester, so I’m looking to vote for Joyce,” said Fannon.

Craig’s main competitor in the Democratic primary is Cinde Warmington of Concord, a 66-year old lawyer with deep ties to the New Hampshire Democratic Party, now serving in her second term on the state’s Executive Council.

Gov. Chris Sununu and Warmington now sit at the same table during the council’s public meetings and as the lone Democratic, the setting allows Warmington to go “toe-to-toe” with the Republican governor, she says.

Warmington has sparred with Sununu about his decision to use taxpayer money to send New Hampshire National Guard troops to the southern border, and she frequently has tense exchanges with Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.

The council approves contracts, judges and appointments to top state jobs — it doesn’t make laws — but as Warmington sees it, it's a place to advocate for her preferred policies.

“Standing up for everything that is important to us: reproductive freedom, public schools, the environment, affordable housing, you name it,” Warmington said during an interview.

Marge Gruzen of Exeter, who was also at the Biden phone banking event, says she’s impressed by what she’s seen of Warmington, but still doesn’t know who she’ll vote for.

"People are tired of career politicians. They're tired of voting for lobbyists and landlords and lawyers."

—Jon Kiper, owner of Jonny Boston's restaurant in Newmarket

“I’ve heard Warmington speak. I haven’t been in a situation where I’ve heard Joyce Craig speak. I just want to hear her so I can compare,” she said.

Voters like Gruzen will likely make their decisions based on performance and pedigree, and not policy issues, as there isn’t much obvious difference between Craig and Warmington. Both are leading with their support for abortion rights and affordable housing.

But there is an emerging difference in the way the candidates are willing to interact in the public sphere.

An NHPR reporter was recently invited to attend an interfaith event put on by the Granite State Organizing Project, but before the forum began, was asked by Craig’s campaign staff to leave the church basement.

“It’s weird to run for office and not want to have any press, or have anybody hear what your ideas are in the public,” Pastor John Hopkins, one of the hosts, said of the campaign’s request.

One question Warmington has had to face in public is about her past work as a State House lobbyist for Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin. In 2002 while testifying before lawmakers, Warmington called the highly addictive opioid a “medical breakthrough” and a “miracle drug for many patients.” Critics said that lobbying work disqualifies herfrom running to lead the state.

Warmington, for her part, calls criticism of her past work for Purdue misguided and outdated.

“It was 22 years ago, long before the lies of Purdue were known,” she said.

The third candidate in the race, Jon Kiper, is the owner of Jonny Boston’s International, a burger spot in Newmarket. Kiper, 41, doesn’t have the political profile of his two competitors, and proudly so.

“That right there is going to set me apart,” he previously told reporters. “People are tired of career politicians. They're tired of voting for lobbyists and landlords and lawyers. And frankly, people trust me because I'm a working class person.”

All three candidates will spend the next two months hustling to get their message out, convincing party faithful they’re the best one to take on the Republicans.

