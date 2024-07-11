Flooding sweeps through northern NH following overnight storms

Multiple roads in northern New Hampshire are flooded after thunderstorms with torrential downpours swept through Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Littleton Fire Rescue performed multiple home and car rescues as water streamed over eroded roads. At one point, officials said, 20 people were stranded at the Littleton Walmart when flooding made the road impassable.

For the latest on road closures in your area, check New England 511.

Courtesy / Littleton Fire Rescue Erosion on Monroe Road in Littleton after Wednesday night's downpour.

Littleton Fire Chief Chad Miller said the flooding was historic — but it isn’t limited to Littleton. He said. Multiple areas on Route 135 and its side roads, from Monroe to Lancaster, are washed out after the storm.

“I would check before traveling anywhere in this area – Monroe, Dalton, Whitefield, Lancaster, and on the other side of the Connecticut River in Vermont,” he said. “Most of our major roads in and out of town are closed.”

Miller advised people to avoid local roads, follow traffic signs and be prepared to change their plans if they encounter a flooded area.

“Most of the issues we had last night were vehicles that were driving across flooded roadways with eroded roads underneath them that gave way, causing their vehicles to sink even further,” he told NHPR on Thursday morning.

In Monroe, fire officials told town officials that the Connecticut river breached roads overnight, and they recommend people in the area stay put as they assess and clear the streets.

Other closures are reported in Berlin, Stratford, Northumberland and Colebrook this morning.

This week’s flooding is the latest in a line of extreme storms in recent months, which have repeatedly battered local roads and public infrastructure.

Intense rain events are becoming more common around the country, as humans continue to release climate-polluting emissions, according to the latest national climate assessment. Researchers say extreme precipitation events have increased more significantly in the Northeast – about 60% since the 1950s.