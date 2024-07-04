© 2024 WSHU
War veterans, music, American flags: Western Mass. celebrates July 4th with pomp and parades

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman,
Nirvani Williams
Published July 4, 2024 at 4:31 PM EDT
Nora Lynch (left) with her friend Karen Amato (right) who recently moved to East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. The 2024 July 4th parade was her first.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
East Longmeadow marchers at the 4th of July Parade on July 4, 2024.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
East Longmeadow marchers at the 4th of July Parade on July 4, 2024.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
Spectators at the East Longmeadow 4th of July Parade on July 4, 2024.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
East Longmeadow marchers at the 4th of July Parade on July 4, 2024.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
The Springfield Armory National Historic site in Springfield, Massachusetts, held a musket presentation on Independence Day 2024.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
The Springfield Armory National Historic site in Springfield, Massachusetts, held a musket presentation on Independence Day 2024. Pictured is Scott Gausen, an education specialist at the Armory.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
The Springfield Armory National Historic site in Springfield, Massachusetts, held a musket presentation on Independence Day 2024. Pictured is Scott Gausen, an education specialist at the Armory.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
The Springfield Armory National Historic site in Springfield, Massachusetts, held a musket presentation on Independence Day 2024.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM

Thousands of people turned out for East Longmeadow's annual 4th of July parade, and more than 1,000 participated in the event — on foot, on floats and in antique cars. Among them were veterans of war and active military, girl scout troops, little league teams, and several marching bands.

For resident Karen Amato this was her first time ever at the annual celebration.

"," she said.

Amato said it's a good day to think about how much the U.S. has to offer, despite current politics.

"There's still much to be grateful for, and just to remember... how far we've all come and the United States started wanting for the good for all and we need to move forward in that direction," she said.

Resident Dick Manning knew a lot of people sitting around him and many who were marching in the town's annual event.

Manning said he has lived in East Longmeadow his entire life and while the day is fun and social it's also important to show up at the parade to support the military and others who are marching.

"People, they forget about all this stuff, why we're here... like they say freedom isn't free. A lot of people don't know that, especially the younger people," he said.

Among the politicians walking in the parade were U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield and state Sen. Jake Oliveira, D- Ludlow.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno marched in the parade before heading back to Springfield for the city's 4th of July festivities at Riverfront Park — culminating with fireworks scheduled to go off at 9:30 tonight.

The Springfield Armory postponed their 4th of July musket firing demonstration due to short staffing, but still had an in-depth presentation about 20th century firearms.

Attendee Janet Robinson said her husband is in the U.S. Navy and thought the presentation was a great learning experience for her kids to learn about what their father experiences at work.

"We really try to give them an idea of why we're recreating this. Fireworks are pretty, but when your dad is out in the middle of the sea and he's being fired upon, this is the kind of noise that he's hearing," she said.

The Armory's Education Specialist Scott Gausen said the Armory is an important place in American history.

"This facility was was essentially manufacturing and designing the U.S. Army's small arms, basically from the War of 1812 until it closed in 1968. It's an American institution. You know, it's an important place," he said.

Springfield Armory officials said the have rescheduled the musket firing demonstration for Saturday.
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
See stories by Jill Kaufman
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams