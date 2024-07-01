Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Upper Valley

State health officials are investigating a possible measles exposure in the Upper Valley.

Vermont and New Hampshire health officials say there are currently no confirmed cases of the measles in either state.

But New Hampshire’s public health division is looking into a report of an international traveler contracting measles shortly after visiting the town of Hanover.

Officials say the traveler could have been potentially infectious while in various public places June 20-22, including Dartmouth College’s campus. The list of locations released by the health department is below:



June 20-22: Dartmouth College campus, Hanover

June 20-22: The Hanover Inn, 2 E Wheelock St., Hanover

June 20, 3 p.m.: Hanover Scoops, 57 S Main St., Hanover

June 20-22: Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery, 30 S Main St., Hanover (one meal, unknown date and time)

June 22: Dartmouth Coach Bus from Hanover to Boston Logan Airport (unknown time)



For people who were in the area on those days, and who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t previously had the measles, officials recommend monitoring for symptoms.

Those include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes several days before developing a body rash.

Officials ask that people who do feel sick to call their provider before getting treatment to help prevent possible spread of the virus.

Experts say the measles is a preventable disease, and that the vaccine for it is safe and effective.

