Beautiful Music NOW - Nicholas Hersh

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 1, 2024 at 9:50 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

American conductor Nicholas Hersh is a young rising star in the classical music world. He recently became Music Director of the Modesto (CA) Symphony Orchestra. Although it is his first job in this role, the Evanston, IL native already had a successful tenure as Associate Conductor of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and has conducted numerous ensembles including National, Houston, Baltimore, Colorado, Detroit, New World, and New Jersey Symphonies, Rochester Philharmonic, and many others.

He began his musical life as a cellist, and today's Beautiful Music features him in that role playing WHAT CAN BE DONE? by 17th c. Italian singer and composer Barbara Strozzi.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
