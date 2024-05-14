Red Lobster underwater: Beloved restaurant chain closes 48 locations amid uncertain financial future

For decades, Red Lobster has held a special place in Americans’ hearts and dinner plans. But now the chain is in some murky financial waters.

Facing financial pressure, Red Lobster announced this week that it is shutting down nearly 50 locations across the country.

We hear from Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR