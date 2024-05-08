Palestinian comedian Atheer Yacoub explores living in the U.S. as a Muslim woman through humor

Palestinian American comedian Atheer Yacoub’s routine delves into her life as Muslim woman growing up in Alabama and now living in Brooklyn. She talks about dating, going to the doctor and hanging out with friends. But what she doesn’t touch on is the ongoing war in Gaza.

Host Robin Young sat down with Yacoub at a recent performance at The Jar in Somerville, Massachusetts to discuss why.

The audience watches comedian Atheer Yacoub perform at the Jar in Boston. (Courtesy of Anna Olivella/The Jar)

