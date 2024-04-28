© 2024 WSHU
Students in Vermont join pro-Palestine encampments across the nation

Vermont Public | By Lexi Krupp
Published April 28, 2024 at 10:18 PM EDT
A flag with black letters decorated with red flowers reads "Jews in Solidarity with Palestine" in front of a large blue tent.
1 of 4  — Jews-in-solidarity-UVM-protest-krupp-20240428.JPG
Over a hundred students attended an outdoor seder held Sunday evening at the University of Vermont.
Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public
Three students wearing Palestinian keffiyehs sit on a bench at the University of Vermont
2 of 4  — Students-keffiyeh-poncho-UVM-protest-Palestine-20240428.JPG
Several protesters donned Palestinian keffiyehs, including students Moe and Lena who said they had never been to a Passover seder before, and declined to share their last names.
Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public
Tatum Palmer, Charlotte, Vanya Illich, Stella Sarefield, Trey Cook and Daniel Munteanu are students at the University of Vermont who say they plan to camp out in front of the library indefinitely.
3 of 4  — Students-camping-out-uvm-palestine-20240428.JPG
Tatum Palmer, Charlotte, Vanya Illich, Stella Sarefield, Trey Cook and Daniel Munteanu are students at the University of Vermont who say they plan to camp out in front of the library indefinitely.
Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public
A sign says "our liberation will be collective" leans against a red tent with several students standing next to it.
4 of 4  — Liberation-sign-tent-University-of-Vermont-campus-protest-krupp-20240428
Students at the University of Vermont and Middlebury College erected encampments this weekend to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public

This is a developing story and may be updated.

More than a hundred students at the University of Vermont gathered outside the campus library Sunday evening eating matzo ball soup and charoset, holding signs in support of Palestine.

They were attending a Passover seder organized by a local chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace. Several said they planned to spend the night — and could be there for a while.

“I think indefinitely, until our demands are met,” said a student named Charlotte, who did not share her last name. “Today is the first day. We set up at 2 o’clock.”

Students said they were inspired by similar actions at universities across the U.S., including a recent encampment that went up at Middlebury College over the weekend.

The campus group organizing the encampment, Students for Justice in Palestine, say they want the university to disclose its financial investments, participate in an academic boycott of Israeli institutions and cancel the commencement speaker announced earlier this month – the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, because of her vetoes of U.N. resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We don’t think that’s the kind of person that represents our values as students at the University of Vermont and we don’t think it would be befitting of the university to award her an honorary degree,” said junior Trey Cook.

Several students said they planned to attend protests planned for Monday afternoon, including Tatum Palmer, a first-year student.

“This is a cause I really believe in,” she said. “I think it is inherent to my values, and I don’t think values are anything without direct action.”

The protests at UVM appeared peaceful Sunday. Across the country, hundreds of students were arrested this weekend as a growing number of at universities mounted organized opposition to Israel's handling of the war in Gaza.

Vermont's Sen. Bernie Sanders posted a video Friday refuting a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who criticized the ongoing campus protests across the U.S. as antisemitic.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Disclosure: Lexi Krupp is an adjunct audio journalism instructor at the University of Vermont.
New England News Collaborative
Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public.
