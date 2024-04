Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd discuss the week’s political developments with journalistsJesse Holland and Yasmeen Abutaleb, including how courts hearing cases against former President Donald Trump might shape the 2024 election, and the political reverberations from growing campus protests this week.

