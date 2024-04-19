© 2024 WSHU
Week in politics: Israel retaliates against Iran, Trump's criminal trial

Published April 19, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT

We speak with ABC News political director Rick Klein and USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers to discuss the U.S. response to Iran’s attack on Israel; jury selection in former President Donald Trump’s trial stemming from a hush money payment to a porn star; and the three foreign aid bills advancing in the House.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.