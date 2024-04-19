© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.9 FM is currently running on reduced power. 89.9 HD1 and HD2 are off the air. While we work to fix the issue, we recommend downloading the WSHU app.

'Lessons for Survival' reflects on motherhood, racial justice and climate change

Published April 19, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT
Emily Raboteau wrote the new essay collection "Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against 'The Apocalypse.'" (Courtesy)
Emily Raboteau wrote the new essay collection "Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against 'The Apocalypse.'" (Courtesy)

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with author, photographer and CUNY professor Emily Raboteau about her new essay collection “Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against ‘The Apocalypse.'”

The book explores the intersection of climate change with racial justice and economic inequality.

Book excerpt: ‘Lessons for Survival’

By Emily Raboteau

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.