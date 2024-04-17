© 2024 WSHU
89.9 FM is currently running on reduced power. 89.9 HD1 and HD2 are off the air. While we work to fix the issue, we recommend downloading the WSHU app.

E-bike battery swap network aims to end fires caused by unsafe charging

Published April 17, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT
PopWheels co-founders David Hammer and Baruch Herzfeld next to a charging cabinet. (Courtesy of Urban X)
E-bikes are all over New York City, and thousands of delivery riders rely on them to do their jobs. The lithium-ion batteries the bikes rely on have become one of the most common causes of fires and fire-related deaths in New York because many are not certified and are charged in unsafe ways inside residential buildings.

A new battery-swap network is trying to give delivery riders access to charged e-bike batteries.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Baruch Herzfeld, who founded the company, called PopWheels along with David Hammer.

PopWheels co-founder Baruch Herzfeld. (Courtesy of Urban X)

