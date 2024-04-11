What does abortion access look like in the South?

As of May 1, Florida’s six-week ban will dramatically reshape the map of abortion access in the South East.

NPR’s Selena Simmons-Duffintells a story in three maps: pre-2021, after the Dobbs ruling and a projection of post-May 1, 2024, with the Florida ban in effect.

Consider someone in Miami. As of May 1, if they’re traveling by car, North Carolina is the closest state where they can get a first-trimester abortion.

The maps are based on data collected and analyzed by Caitlin Myers, an economics professor at Middlebury College.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

