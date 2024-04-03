© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We received reports that some iPhone users with the latest version of iOS (v17.4) cannot play audio via our website.
While we work to fix the issue, we recommend downloading the WSHU app.

Marion County Record newspaper files lawsuit after police raid

Published April 3, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT

The Marion County Record in Kansas has filed a federal First Amendment lawsuit charging that the mayor and local law enforcement wanted payback for coverage critical of them. The newspaper made national headlines last year after local law enforcement raided its offices, seizing computers and reporters’ phones.

Marion County Record owner Eric Meyer joins host Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.