What to know about the container ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge

Published April 1, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT

As workers in Baltimore continue unraveling and clearing the twisted metal and concrete from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, we’re learning more about the container ship that crashed into it.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Abe Eshkenazi, chief executive of the Association for Supply Chain Management, a nonprofit for supply chain companies.

