New York statewide weather monitoring system creates eclipse website

WSHU | By Pat Bradley
Published March 28, 2024 at 5:20 PM EDT
NYS Mesonet eclipse map
NYS Mesonet - University at Albany
NYS Mesonet eclipse map

New York state’s weather monitoring and data collection system has launched a website to provide access to real time weather information and photos during the April 8th total solar eclipse.

The New York State Mesonet is a network of environmental monitoring stations that tracks weather information across the state. It includes a subnetwork that provides vertical atmospheric data up to 6 miles aloft.

Fifty-five of the network’s 126 sites are in the path of totality and the remainder will be above 90 percent at the peak of the eclipse. The University at Albany, which operates the network, says nysmesonet.org/eclipse will provide updated data and photos every five minutes during the eclipse.
Pat Bradley
