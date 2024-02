Our large appliances are smarter and able to do more now than at any other point in history. But they are also failing faster because of that. A recent Wall Street Journal report explores this new piece of the planned obsolescence puzzle.

Rachel Wolfe wrote the article and joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.