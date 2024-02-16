Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women's basketball record

On Thursday night, Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record.

The Iowa Hawkeye star point guard sunk a three-pointer from distance to eclipse the mark of former Washington player Kelsey Plum, now the star of the WNBA reigning champion Las Vegas Aces. Clark, still only 22, also set a personal scoring record of 49 points at the game, claiming the Iowa one-game scoring record in the process.

The Gist’s Lauren Tuiskula has been covering the build up and the game this week. She joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.