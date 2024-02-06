Jennifer Crumbley, mother of 2021 mass shooter, receives guilty verdict on 4 counts of involuntary m

Jurors returned a guilty verdict for Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a Michigan teenager who killed four fellow students and wounded seven other people during a mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. The jury found Crumbley guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Host Robin Young talks with Quinn Klinefelter, host and senior editor at WDET in Detroit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.