Wood fiber insulation company TimberHP to expand production and staff in Maine

TimberHP, the first company in North America to offer wood fiber insulation, is expanding production and staff.

CEO Joshua Henry says the company will eventually hire more than 140 staff for full production.

"And we think that's really just the beginning, as people start to get their hands on the material and recognize it's performance attributes," he said.

The company, which operates at the former Madison paper mill, has been producing a loose fill insulation for several months, and just began shipping TimberBatt, a denser insulation this week. The third and final product, an insulation board will begin production in the coming months.

The Finance Authority of Maine and the Maine Rural Development Authority has approved a million dollars in loans for the expansion.

Henry says the support from buyers and retailers has been gratifying.

"To have that kind of support from people who have been in the industry for so long, it feels, its amazing," he said. "And really we're just working every day to really justify their belief in us and their investment in these products."

Advocates of wood fiber insulation say it is more sustainable than traditional materials. Last month an apartment complex in Westbrook became the first multi-unit building to use TimberHP insulation.