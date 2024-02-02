© 2024 WSHU
Vermont House approves legislation to prohibit race-based hair discrimination

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published February 2, 2024 at 12:57 PM EST
Empty chairs sit at two rows of curved desks.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
The Vermont House of Representatives approved legislation this week that would prohibit race-based hair discrimination. The legislation now goes to the Vermont Senate.

The Vermont House has given its strong approval to legislation that prohibits racial discrimination based on hair types, textures and styles.

Morristown Rep. Saudia LaMont says it's becoming more common for school officials to tell young female Black students that their hair styles are not appropriate and need to be changed.

And she says Black adult women also face discrimination for their hair that limits job opportunities.

"The freedom to take pride in one's appearance in ways people choose, that feels in alignment with the traits that are associated with their race, improves confidence, self esteem, dignity and respect," LaMont says.

This legislation comes on the heels of other instances of discrimination against natural hairstyles. A Black high school student in Texas has been repeatedly suspended for a hairstyle that the school claims is against the dress code.

Texas, among other states, has legislation that prohibits race-based hair discrimination, through the CROWN Act. Similar legislation has been passed by the U.S. House.

The measure now goes to the Vermont Senate for its consideration.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
