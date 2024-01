Half of this year’s Best Picture Oscar nominees were based on novels or non-fiction titles. With Traci Thomas, creator of “The Stacks” podcast, we take a look at “American Fiction” as well as “Killers of the Flower Moon” and consider the art of book-to-film adaptation.

