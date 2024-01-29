Philly expands speed camera program

Philadelphia, along with other big cities, is contending with a traffic safety crisis, marked by increased speeds and reckless driving.

A pilot program installed speed cameras on large roadways, and advocates say they’ve seen some successes. The Pennsylvania legislature voted to expand the program, but opponents say there are better ways to deter drivers from speeding.

Aaron Moselle of WHYY reports.

