The surprising threat of debris in space

The final frontier has become something of a junkyard around Earth.

The United Nations recently released a report detailing the threat posed by satellites and other man-made orbiting machinery: Of the 34,000 objects above and all around us, three-fourths are out of service or just debris that presents a threat to our safety and our communications.

Moriba Jah, professor of aerospace engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, joins host Scott Tong for more on the hazards.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

