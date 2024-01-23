In Bridgeport, third time's a charm, maybe, in mayoral election

Bridgeport voters head to the polls Tuesday in a court-ordered redo of that city’s mayoral election.

It’s the third time incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim has squared off against Democratic opponent John Gomes in four months, following evidence of ballot-box tampering last year.

Polls are open in the city until 8 p.m.

In Bridgeport, residents vote for mayor, yet again

Tuesday’s election is the head-scratching culmination of months of political back-and-forth in the state’s biggest city, after a state judge last November threw out the results of the Sept. 12 Democratic mayoral primary and ordered a new primary to take its place.

At issue were allegations Ganim supporters stuffed multiple absentee ballots into outdoor ballot collection boxes. Ganim said these supporters broke the law, but denied any knowledge or involvement in the scheme.

In the September primary, Ganim defeated Gomes by 251 votes out of 8,173 cast. The Gomes campaign later sued the city, demanding a new primary after obtaining video surveillance evidence of the alleged ballot box stuffing. The Nov. 7 general election went ahead as scheduled, and Ganim once again prevailed in a close race over Gomes, who ran as an independent, and two other candidates.

But the judge’s order rendered that election moot. Setting up Tuesday’s contest.

The winner will once again face Republican David Herz and independent candidate Lamond Daniels in a do-over of the general election scheduled for Feb. 27.

Who’s on the ballot?

Ganim is seeking an eighth term as mayor. He previously served from 1991 to 2003 before spending seven years in federal prison for corruption and extortion charges stemming from his time in City Hall. Voters returned him to office in 2015 and 2019.

Gomes served in Ganim’s second administration as the city’s acting chief administrative officer until he was demoted in 2016 and later as an assistant chief administrative officer until his termination in July 2022.

Ganim previously faced a primary challenge in his 2019 reelection bid, when he narrowly defeated state Sen. Marilyn Moore, D-Bridgeport, by 270 votes. That result was also challenged in the courts, but a judge ultimately upheld the victory.

Bridgeport, the state’s largest city, is a Democratic stronghold. President Joe Biden carried the city in 2020 with 79% of the vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.