What is at stake in E. Jean Carroll's 2nd civil trial against Trump?

Former President Donald Trump has been busy campaigning and appearing in court. On Wednesday, he was in a Manhattan federal courthouse where a trial is focusing on whether he needs to pay more damages for defamation to columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Last year, a jury found that Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll.

We speak with Washington Post FBI and justice department reporter Perry Stein about Trump’s trials.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

