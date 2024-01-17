Law enforcement detail evidence in driveway shooting trial

The trial of Kevin Monahan, who is accused of killing Kaylin Gillis by shooting at a car in his driveway last year, entered its seventh day Wednesday with more testimony from responding law enforcement officers.

Monahan, 66, is facing second-degree murder, reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, and tampering with evidence charges. Prosecutors allege he shot at several vehicles that entered the driveway of his Hebron home on the night of April 15th, killing the 20-year-old Schuylerville woman. Monahan’s attorneys argue that he fired one shot in self-defense, and the second fatal shot was due to a malfunction of his gun.

1st Assistant District Attorney Chris Morris has called multiple first responders to the stand in recent days to testify on the care they gave to the dying Gillis as well as interactions between Monahan and law enforcement that night.

Washington County Sheriff Sergeant Christopher Murray explained the precautions responding officers took when interacting with Monahan. Officers yelled up to Monahan to come down from his porch to talk to them, which he refused to do, instead suggesting they come up.

Murray testified that officers waited to approach Monahan on his porch until Undersheriff John Winchell showed up due to potential safety risks. At no point did any officers on scene communicate that to Monahan.

District Attorney Tony Jordan called State Trooper Kolby Gabler to the stand Tuesday. Gabler, who photographed the scene of Gillis’s death as well as Monahan’s home, continued his testimony Wednesday morning.

Images of Gillis’ body covered with a tarp were shown to jurors. Pictures from within the car showed the shot that killed Gillis was fired after the car had already turned to go back down the driveway.

The shotgun that Monahan took to his porch with was displayed to the jury, and Gabler testified that while no fingerprints were found in key areas like on or around the trigger, there had been enough DNA evidence to say that Monahan fired the gun.

Gabler testified that when they found the shotgun at Monahan’s bedside, it had been unloaded. And he recounted the multiple failed attempts by law enforcement to find any evidence of the two shots – empty shells or wadding – on the property.

Gabler also reviewed photographs of the SUV that Gillis was in when she was fatally hit in the neck with a slug from Monahan’s 20-gauge shotgun.

The pictures outlined the apparent path the projectile took from the back left of the car through to the passenger side door.

On cross examination, defense attorney Art Frost questioned Gabler on the oils that were present on the gun as well as the inconsistent nature of fingerprinting as a means of identification. Gabler said a large number of factors contribute to whether or not a fingerprint is left on a surface – Gabler called them “chance impressions.”

Gabler said he has processed many guns without developing a full fingerprint and agreed that it is not surprising that he was unable to develop a full fingerprint from the gun’s trigger and trigger guard.

The state of Monahan’s shotgun is a key focus. The defense’s strategy revolves around an apparent malfunction of the gun where it can fire without the trigger being pulled. Frost argued during his opening statement that Monahan had accidentally hit the shotgun on his porch, causing it to fire the fatal shot.

Frost also questioned Gabler about the search process for any shells or wadding on the Monahan’s property – an area that’s about 60,000 square feet.

Gabler was also asked about the various marijuana and alcohol products that were found by police in the SUV.

The prosecution then called Dr. Michal Sikiricka, who conducted the autopsy at Glens Falls Hospital. Sikiricka explained some of his findings, including that Gillis’ spinal cord had been so damaged by the slug that she would have been unable to breathe.