'Tenderheart' cookbook celebrates family and food while contemplating loss

We revisit the conversation with chef Hetty Lui McKinnon. She talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about writing, cooking, remembering and honoring her parents, who moved to Australia from China. Her latest cookbook is “Tenderheart: A Book About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

