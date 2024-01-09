Maine lawmakers squash attempt to impeach secretary of state for removing Trump from primary ballot

Lawmakers in the Maine House rejected an effort on Tuesday to launch impeachment proceedings against Secretary of State Shenna Bellows over her decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot.

The resolution to launch a special investigative committee failed on a largely party-line vote of 60-80 after about half an hour of debate.

Republican speakers argued that Bellows disenfranchised voters by removing Trump and was biased against the former president. But Democrats countered that Bellows was only following the process required under the law whenever a voter challenges a candidate's eligibility for the ballot.

Bellows said afterward that she was pleased with the vote. Trump's name remains on Maine's Republican primary ballot while his appeals play out in court.

The impeachment vote came as Bellows and Trump’s legal team sparred in briefs over the timeline for the former president’s appeal.

A brief filed on Bellows' behalf on Monday says a request by Trump's legal team to delay its appeal until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a similar case in Colorado would violate Maine election law and compromise the administration of the upcoming March 5 presidential primary.

Maine Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy, who is overseeing the case, has not responded to the delay request, but had originally said in a procedural order that she would rule on the case by Jan. 17.

Bellows argues that Murphy should stick to that timeline to prevent confusion and that waiting for the high court to adjudicate the Colorado case sometime in mid-February will make it harder for Maine election officials to administer the primary election.

"A stay of this proceeding, followed by a February decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, may ultimately force the Secretary and her staff to scramble to minimize damage to the integrity of the March 5, 2024 election," the brief reads.

In its request for a delay, Trump's attorneys had argued that the Colorado case will affect the Maine decision, but Bellows says in her latest filing that the high court could issue a narrow ruling specific to Colorado law.

Both efforts to remove Trump from the ballot say the former president violated the insurrection clause of the U.S. Constitution when he incited the riots at the U.S. Capitol three years ago.

The U.S. Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments in the Colorado case for Feb. 8.

This story will be updated.