© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Saint Nicholas

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
Anonymous 4
Dario Acosta
Anonymous 4

December 6 is the Feast Day of Saint Nicholas, the famously generous patron saint of children and sailors. (although he is celebrated on other days, depending on the country!) And today's Beautiful Music is the vocal group Anonymous 4 and their recording LEGENDS OF ST. NICHOLAS.

You can use the links below to learn more about Saint Nicholas and some of the ways he is celebrated around the world:

https://www.britannica.com/topic/Saint-Nicholas-Day

https://mangolanguages.com/resources-articles/5-awesome-traditions-to-celebrate-st-nicholas-day/
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona