Beautiful Music NOW - Saint Nicholas

December 6 is the Feast Day of Saint Nicholas, the famously generous patron saint of children and sailors. (although he is celebrated on other days, depending on the country!) And today's Beautiful Music is the vocal group Anonymous 4 and their recording LEGENDS OF ST. NICHOLAS.

You can use the links below to learn more about Saint Nicholas and some of the ways he is celebrated around the world:

https://www.britannica.com/topic/Saint-Nicholas-Day

https://mangolanguages.com/resources-articles/5-awesome-traditions-to-celebrate-st-nicholas-day/