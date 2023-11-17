Police: Suspect dead, but scene remains active after shooting at New Hampshire Hospital

An unknown number of people were shot Friday at the New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital in Concord and the suspected shooter is dead, police said.

In a brief press conference Friday evening, Col. Mark Hall with New Hampshire State Police said the shooter was contained to the hospital’s front lobby and that there is no threat to the public. He also said none of the hospital’s patients were injured in the incident.

State police had initially said there were “multiple victims” in an alert sent via social media Friday afternoon, but did not specify a number or provide details about the victims' conditions.

New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located on a campus along with numerous other state government office buildings.

Aerials of the hospital show an active scene with numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital. Concord police officers and deputies from the Merrimack County Sheriff's Department, along with state police, were at the scene. New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency set up a media center at a nearby sports field.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Gov. Chris Sununu said the incident was contained.

"While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased," Sununu said. "The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds."

The facility, which is located in a sprawling complex of government buildings close to downtown, was caring for 148 patients who have been involuntarily committed due to psychiatric concerns, as of Friday, according to its daily census.

This is a developing story and this post will be updated. Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.

