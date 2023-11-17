National Women's Hall of Fame to move ceremony to NYC in March, broadcast it on public television

The National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls has announced its latest inductees. And there’s a big change in how the induction ceremonies will be held.

The annual ceremonies have been held in the Finger Lakes for the last 50 years. But that’s changing with this latest slate of inductees. The induction is being moved from Seneca Falls to New York City next year.

And the celebration, expected to happen in early March, will for the first time be broadcast in primetime and it will be seen on public television stations around the country, including WXXI-TV.

The CEO of the National Women’s Hall of Fame, Jennifer Gabriel, said this move needs to happen to increase the visibility of the Hall, and generate more interest and revenue.

“This is an opportunity for us to bring our mission and our organization and what we are all about to tens of millions of people across the country,” said Gabriel, “so this is really about elevating the hall’s mission, and really increasing awareness about who we are and what we stand for.”

Gabriel said the move to primetime TV can help the Women’s Hall of Fame generate more revenue which is especially needed to keep the organization sustainable and move forward with renovations to its historic building in Seneca Falls.

Gabriel said officials and board members at the Hall realize some people will be unhappy about moving the ceremonies out of Seneca Falls, but she said that “The board members and donors that we have, who live in Seneca Falls…who have seen the struggle that the hall has had, not only to keep its doors open, but also to really build a national reputation and presence, they are so supportive of this move, and really excited to see where the organization can go.”

The latest inductees includes women who are scientists, activists, performers and athletes, including civil rights activist Ruby Bridges and tennis star, Serena Williams.

Gabriel said the plan is to have the ceremony be televised every year on public television stations, although she said the venue may change along the way.

