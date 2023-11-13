© 2023 WSHU
Western Massachusetts residents make voices heard over Israel-Hamas war

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST
People planning to attend the March for Israel board a bus in Amherst, Massachusetts, on November 13, 2023.
Alden Bourne / NEPM
Micky McKinley (left) and Arlene Avakian (right) protesting in support of a ceasefire in Gaza in Springfield, Massachusetts, on November 13, 2023.
Sam Hudzik / NEPM

Western Massachusetts residents with very different opinions on the conflict between Israel and Palestinians made their feelings heard on Monday.

About 15 people boarded a bus outside the Amherst Jewish Community building. They were headed for a March for Israel event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Karen Loeb of Amherst said she was going to support Israel.

"Jews have to defend themselves and that's why I'm here and also to bring the hostages home and also against anti-Semitism, which seems to be a losing battle," she said.

Supporters of the Palestinians protested outside the Springfield offices of U.S. Senators Ed Markey, D-Massachausetts and Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, urging them to support a ceasefire.

Arlene Avakian, who lives in Northampton, said Israel isn't defending itself. "It is the aggressor," she said. "Okay, the October 7 attack did happen but the terrible things they're doing in Gaza now is disproportionate."

Avakian said they tried to drop off letters to the senators but were unsuccessful.
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education and politics.
