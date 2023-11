Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Nevada politics expert Jon Ralston about what’s going on in Nevada a year out from the 2024 presidential election, following a weekend New York Times poll showing former President Donald Trump leading President Biden by 10 points in the state, which Biden won in 2020.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.