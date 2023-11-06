Music Interview: Orchestra Lumos shares globe-spanning stories

On Saturday, November 11th and Sunday, November 12th Orchestra Lumos presents music that tells unique stories about its creators: Gabriela Lena Frank's Elegia Andida, which is a blend of her Peruvian, Lithuanian and Jewish heritage, Elgar's Enigma Variations, and Rachmaninoff's lush Piano Concerto No. 2 with soloist Tony Siqi Yun. Kate Remington talks with Tony and conductor Michael Stern about the music on the program.