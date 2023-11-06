© 2023 WSHU
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: Orchestra Lumos shares globe-spanning stories

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 6, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST
On Saturday, November 11th and Sunday, November 12th Orchestra Lumos presents music that tells unique stories about its creators: Gabriela Lena Frank's Elegia Andida, which is a blend of her Peruvian, Lithuanian and Jewish heritage, Elgar's Enigma Variations, and Rachmaninoff's lush Piano Concerto No. 2 with soloist Tony Siqi Yun. Kate Remington talks with Tony and conductor Michael Stern about the music on the program.
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
