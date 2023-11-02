Meet the candidates in the New Haven mayoral race

Incumbent Justin Elicker is running for his third term. He won his bid for the Democratic vote in the primary and will also fill the Working Family Party’s line on the ballot. His campaign this year has largely focused on past successes including his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and improving public safety. Elicker has pledged to address issues of affordable housing and tight education funding.

Republican Tom Goldberg is an ex-McKinsey company consultant from West Haven. He ran as a Democrat for the majority of his campaign, and is still a registered Democrat. Goldberg says he’s found Republican support in his pitch to create city programs that invest in at-risk youth, as well as reducing the tax burden in low-income neighborhoods.

Former Yale New Haven Hospital nurse Wendy Hamilton is a petitioning candidate, meaning she received no nomination from a political party, but did receive enough signatures to get on the ballot. She’s petitioned before, and hopes to win the mayor’s seat.