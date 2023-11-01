Cornell student accused of threatening Jewish students makes first appearance in court

The Cornell University student accused of making threats of violence to Jewish students on an online message board made his first appearance in a federal court in Syracuse Wednesday afternoon.

21-year old Patrick Dai entered the court room wearing an orange jumpsuit and was handcuffed at the waist. His mother and a family friend sat in the court room gallery as the judge read the charge and explained his rights to him.

Dai is being represented by public defender Gabrielle DiBella and the most he spoke was to say "yes your honor." He is charged with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications which carries a maximum term of 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

An assistant U.S. attorney asked Dai be held in jail without bail, saying Dai is a danger to others and a flight risk.

Gov. Kathy Hochul commented on the arrest earlier in the day

"If there's any, any state charges simultaneously, we'll be coordinating with the FBI and the local DA's on that question," Hochul said. "But I want to make an example and say, as I said on Monday when I told those students, 'If you do this, you will be caught and be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Dai is due back in court November 15 at 2 p.m. for a probable cause hearing. He is being held at the Broome County Correctional Facility.