Judge orders Georgia lawmakers to redraw congressional maps

A federal judge has ordered lawmakers in Georgia to redraw its congressional maps, after finding that those maps violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Also this week, North Carolina lawmakers gave final approval to a new congressional map that could allow Republicans to gain at least three House seats next year.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd looks at both cases with Spencer Overton, law professor at George Washington University. He worked on voting rights in the Obama Justice Department.

