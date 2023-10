President Biden is visiting Israel ahead of an expected ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, and after Tuesday’s explosion at a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Rami Khouri, Palestinian-American journalist and senior public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.