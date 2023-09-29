DEC asks people to use other trails until Adirondack Rail Trail is completed

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is advising people to avoid using the Adirondack Rail Trail.

With Phase 1 construction ongoing between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake, the DEC is asking hikers, visitors and any recreational users to avoid using the trail to ensure public safety and assist in its timely completion.

The agency says while some sections appear to be complete, work is still being done on the trail surface, parking areas, fencing and intersections.

The DEC is recommending other trails until construction is completed including the Bloomingdale Bog Rail Trail and Henry’s Woods and Heaven Hill Trails.