Ex-Fox News personality Tucker Carlson has a new booster: Russian state media. His criticism of Ukraine aligns so well with the Kremlin’s talking points that they’ve broadcast excerpts of his internet show.

Mary Ilyushina covers Russia for the Washington Post and joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

