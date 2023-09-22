Abortion, auto strikes dominate week in politics

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd invite ABC’s Rick Klein and Semafor’s Shelby Talcott to the weekly politics roundtable to discuss the latest on abortion, auto strike politics, and whether House Speaker Kevin McCarthy can prevent a government shutdown next week and survive another dust-up with far-right conservatives over spending levels.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.