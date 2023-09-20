What's become of right-wing extremism online with Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders in prison?

Leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers including Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes are in prison now. And former President Donald Trump has been called to court in four indictments, facing 91 criminal charges. Are online extremists more activated and active now?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong checks in with cyber extremism expert Meghan Conroy. She served as an investigator on the House Jan. 6 Committee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.